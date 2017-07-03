Dubuque Teen Injured In Crash 

A Dubuque teenager was injured in a one vehicle rollover crash in Grant County Sunday night. According to release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened in Jamestown Township at around 10:45 p.m. 17 year old Zachary Reisen was traveling west on McAdam Road, near the intersection of Morgan Road, when he lost control of his jeep. The vehicle crossed the center line and went into the ditch, where it overturned and came to rest against a tree. Reisen was transported to an area hospital by Dickeyville EMS. The crash remains under investigation.