Dubuque Teacher Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges

A teacher at Hempstead High School in Dubuque has entered a plea of not guilty to drug charges. 46 year old Douglas Spahn plead not guilty to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges during his arraignment this week. Police were investigating a report of drugs in Spahn home last month. He admitted to officers that he smoked marijuana to treat his back pain. Officers confiscated 5 grams of pot and a pipe. Spahn, a wellness teacher at Hempstead remains on leave.