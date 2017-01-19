Dubuque Superintendent: “No Surprises” in School Report Cards

The leader of Dubuque’s school district is mostly satisfied with its schools’ standing in a recent review, but knows there’s room for improvement. The Iowa Department of Education recently released its annual “Iowa School Report Cards.” The review evaluates every public school in the state, and gives them ratings ranging from ‘exceptional’ to ‘priority.’ Of Dubuque’s eighteen schools, three were placed in that lowest category, one was given the second-highest rating of ‘high-performing,’ and the rest fell somewhere in between. District superintendent Stan Rheingans says the report cards didn’t contain many surprises. Schools were placed in a total of six categories, with the ones in the middle going from ‘needs improvement’ on the low end, to ‘acceptable,’ then ‘commendable,’ before ‘high-performing.’ Rheingans wishes the state used terms that weren’t so vague. In some cases, there was very little difference between falling into one category or another. While the district will push each school to improve its ranking next year, Rheingans says the district won’t micromanage that process. The most common category for Dubuque schools to fall into was ‘acceptable,’ with eight schools receiving that rating. In the Western Dubuque district, seven of its nine schools ranked in the upper half of the categories, with Cascade High School earning ‘high performing’ status. Click here to see the ratings for each school in the state.