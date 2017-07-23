Dubuque Structure Fire Causes Heavy Smoke Damage

The Dubuque Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Friday. Crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 1296 Prairie Street. When they arrived one of the residents told them that smoke was coming from the wall on the first floor. Crews discovered fire inside the front door and had it knocked down within five minutes. The entire residence was charged with smoke and had to be cleared. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused medical treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.