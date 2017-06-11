Dubuque Street Closings  

A portion of one of Dubuque’s heavily traveled streets will be closed for a few days this week for some construction work. Beginning Monday morning, Main Street, between 1st and 2nd Streets will be closed for private construction work. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route to get to their destination. In addition, Tower Drive, between Rockdale Road and Jaeger will be closed Monday through Thursday so that crews can install a public sanitary sewer connection. Motorists will need to follow a posted detour route. And Lenox Street is closed until Friday. Workers are constructing a Habitat for Humanity Home. The street is being used for staging of equipment and materials.