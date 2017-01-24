Dubuque Sports And Rec Festival Coming Saturday

The 10th annual Dubuque Sports and Recreational Festival will take place this Saturday from 9 until 3 at the Grand River Center. Organizers say one of the highlights will be especially interesting to Iowa Hawkeye football fans. Dubuque native and senior wide receiver Riley McCarron along with teammate running back LeShun Daniels will be on hand from 1:00pm until 3:00pm for fans to take pictures and get autographs signed.

The Festival will also featured information and registration opportunities for number of youth sports leagues and camps in baseball, football, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, and softball.

The event also includes silent auction items to bid on as well as stage performances and educational programs.

Proceeds from the Dubuque Sports and Recreation Festival will benefit the Dubuque Area Youth Baseball and Softball Club. For more information go to: http://dubuque365.com/event/dubuque-sports-recreation-festival-2/