Dubuque Snowfall Less Than Expected

Dubuque received less snowfall than anticipated this weekend, but still got one of the higher amounts that the system produced. The official snow total from the storm is 5.7 inches, which was recorded at the Dubuque Regional Airport. The storm was predicted to drop between 6 and 10 inches of snow on the Tri-States, but failed to produce quite that much. KCRG meteorologist Kaj O’Mara tells us that’s largely because there was a larger break than expected between the rounds of snow. Another factor that limited the accumulation in our area was a shift in the positioning of the high pressure area that was creating the snow. While there’s not any accumulating snow in our forecast until late in the week, we will see some very cold temperatures over the next few days. The level of cloud cover will determine just how cold it gets today. Temperatures will bottom out early Thursday morning, when O’Mara says wind chills might be severe enough to warrant an advisory from the National Weather Service. High temperatures will struggle to get into double digits on Tuesday and Thursday and overnight lows will fall below zero a couple times this week.