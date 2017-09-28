Dubuque Sees Slight Rise in Violent Crime Rate

Dubuque saw an increase in violent crime in 2016, but the local police chief says that doesn’t mean the city is less safe. According to FBI’s the newly released Uniform Crime Report, the number of violent crimes rose from about 186 per 100,000 residents last year to almost 243 this year. That includes crimes like homicides, rapes, and assaults. But Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing says those types of crimes account for just a small amount of the work the police department does. The increase in the FBI’s numbers is mostly due to a rise in aggravated assaults. Dalsing says the department’s internal numbers also showed the increase, so they’ve known about the change for months now. Dubuque’s violent crime rate was slightly higher than that of Cedar Rapids, but fell lower than both Iowa City and Waterloo. However, Dalsing doesn’t put much stock in those comparisons, based on differences in how departments track crime. Dalsing says officers can generate higher numbers simply by doing their jobs. Overall, the violent crime rate for the entire state of Iowa ticked up to about 290 crimes per every 100,000 residents.