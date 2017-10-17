Dubuque Seeing One of Rainiest Octobers on Record

It’s only slightly past the mid-point of October, but here in the Tri-States, we’ve already received a higher-than-usual amount of rainfall for the month. At the Dubuque Regional Airport, just more than 6 inches of rain have fallen since October began. According to meteorologist Kaj O’Mara from our coverage partner, KCRG-TV, that’s almost triple the normal amount for the entire month. Much of the rain we’ve received so far this month has come from slow-moving systems that brought soaking rains. O’Mara expects any precipitation we received over the second half of October to move through much quicker. O’Mara doesn’t think we’ll approach the record for wettest October, which was set 50 years ago this fall. No other city in eastern Iowa has received as much rain as Dubuque so far this month. Waterloo is the closest, at 4.4 inches, though that’s still more than an inch and a half less than Dubuque.