Dubuque Schools Providing Wi-Fi on Handful of Buses

A pilot project is providing wireless internet service on about ten percent of the Dubuque school district’s buses. Last week, the district completed the installation of Wi-Fi systems on seven buses. Students will now be able to access the internet while riding those buses. District Director of School and Community Relations Mike Cyze says the district hopes the service will help bridge a gap for students who may not have access to internet at home. The buses that have the Wi-Fi systems were chosen based on the length of their usual routes and their use for out-of-town trips for extracurricular programs. Cyze says access to reliable internet service has developed into a necessity for students. The bus-based internet access is already a hit with students. Over the coming months, the district will study the amount and type of internet usage on the buses. That information will dictate whether the program is expanded to additional buses. The cost to install the Wi-Fi units was 11-thousand dollars, with a yearly cost of about three thousand dollars to provide data service.