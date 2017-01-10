Dubuque School Board Approves Calendars

The Dubuque School Board has given its approval to the calendars for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. The board voted 6-1 to adopt the calendars at their meeting last night. The calendars had been posted on the district’s website in December to give the community a chance to respond and make comments. District Superintendent Stan Rheingans says the calendars are similar to the current school year. Board member Terra Siegert cast the lone ‘no’ vote. She says her concern is with how a spring break impacts elementary students. Rheingans says the board could make it a normal practice to adopt school calendars two years at a time. The district received more than one hundred responses about the school calendars on its website.