Dubuque Saints move toward playoffs

DUBUQUE, Iowa — It took the entire 60 minutes, and all 60 games of the USHL season to decide home ice in the 2017 Clark Cup Playoffs, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints got the job done, in the midst of complete survival mode against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The Saints’ 3-0 lead was enough to stand the test of time, as they beat the Riders 3-2 at the Mystique Community Ice Center on Saturday, and wrapped up home ice for the opening round of the playoffs against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.