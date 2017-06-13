Dubuque Retailers Approved for Fireworks Sales

The first four Dubuque businesses that will be allowed to sell fireworks are all big box retailers. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office released a list of nearly 190 retailers statewide that had their applications for fireworks sales licenses approved. There are four Dubuque stores on the list…the local Target, Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, and Theisen’s stores. Fireworks sales at those locations can begin immediately, as the new state law legalizing sales went into effect on June 1. In addition to the Dubuque retailers, both the Wal-Mart and Theisen’s stores in Maquoketa were also approved for licenses. They are the only retailers in Jackson County currently able to sell fireworks. The Wal-Mart in Manchester is the only Delaware County store that’s been approved for a license. There have been no licenses approved in either Clayton or Jones counties to this point.