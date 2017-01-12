Dubuque Residents Report Loud Aircraft Sound, Cause Unknown

It’s still unknown what caused a loud noise in the skies over Dubuque late on Tuesday night. Several people posted to social media saying they heard what they believed to be some sort of low-flying aircraft a few minutes before midnight. Speculation about the cause has ranged from fighter jets from Camp Douglas in Wisconsin doing training to Air Force One taking off out of Chicago. Robert Grierson, the manager of the Dubuque Regional Airport, says he’s been asked what happened, but doesn’t have any information to pass along. We’ve reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, which says there was “nothing out of the ordinary” in the airspace above Dubuque on Tuesday night.