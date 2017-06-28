Dubuque Releases Water Quality Reports

The City of Dubuque Water Department has published annual water quality reports for the Dubuque, Vernon, and Barrington Lakes water supplies. The water quality levels for all three systems met all state and federal standards. In addition, none of the three systems had any drinking water violations in 2016. The city purchased the Barrington Lakes and Vernon water systems last year and is now responsible for their operation, maintenance, and management. Those systems are currently separate from each other and the city’s main water supply. But connections between the three are expected to happen later this year. Complete copies of the reports can be accessed on the city’s website.