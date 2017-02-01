Dubuque Relay for Life Moving, Adding Parade

Some major changes are coming to Dubuque’s Relay for Life. This year’s edition of the event will move to a new location and will also feature the addition of a parade through downtown Dubuque. Curt Ehlinger of Dubuque is on the committee that plans the annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. He says they were urged to look at ways to revamp their event. The 2017 Relay will be held on June 2nd at Dubuque’s Town Clock Plaza. Ehlinger says they chose to move out of the Port of Dubuque area for increased accessibility and a location that many Dubuquers are very familiar with. People will make their way to the Town Clock from a parade that will wind through downtown Dubuque and is meant as a showcase for survivors and teams. Many aspects of the event will remain very similar to previous years. Ehlinger says they still plan to host a “survivor lap,” as well as a luminaria lighting. The Relay will host its fundraising kickoff ceremony in a little more than two weeks, on Thursday, the 16th at the Dubuque Days Inn.