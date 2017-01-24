Dubuque Pro-Life Supporters to Participate In The National March For Life

A group of pro-life supporters from Dubuque will be among the hundreds of thousands descending on Washington D C this week for the March for Life’s Annual Gathering at the National Mall. Hanna Brehm, new Executive Director of the Dubuque County Right to Life says five buses will depart from various locations in Dubuque tomorrow heading to Washington. For Brehm it will be the 10th time participating in the march. County Right To Life Board Chair Art Gilloon says it’s inspiring to see so many people marching to promote life. Earlier this month a “Sister March” was held in Washington and a pro-life group wanted to participate but was not allowed. Brehm says that was frustrating for her. The Dubuque group will arrived in Washington on Thursday. The March for Life will be held on Friday.