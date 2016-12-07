Dubuque Police Make Arrest After Late Night Gunfire

Dubuque Police have one man in custody after receiving a report of shots being fired in the downtown area last night. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Iowa Street a few minutes before 11:00. Once on scene, they found shell casings and bullet impact marks on the pavement. Investigators determined that the shots came from a second-floor apartment occupied by 30-year-old Derrick Mace, a weapons permit holder. Police say they found two loaded handguns, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during search of Mace’s apartment. He was arrested on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, with additional charges possible. No injuries or property damage was reported as a result of the gunfire.