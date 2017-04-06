Dubuque Police Investigating Threat to UD

Dubuque Police are investigating a threat against the University of Dubuque, but police and school officials are remaining tight-lipped on the nature of the threat. A harassment report was filed with Dubuque Police on Monday afternoon by UD President Jeffrey Bullock. A statement from the school says they received a harassing letter on Monday. The letter was promptly turned over to Dubuque Police, and a report was filed. Because an entity like the university cannot be listed as the primary victim of a complaint, President Bullock’s name was listed as the victim. The school has not commented on the nature of the threat. According to police, a student group was mentioned in the letter. The report indicates that the person who made the threat is known to the university. Police have also said that they have a suspect in mind. However, no arrests have yet been made.