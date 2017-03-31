Dubuque Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing

Dubuque Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened overnight. According to a release, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Kane Street at about 2:20 this morning. When they arrive, police found an unresponsive female who had apparently been stabbed. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene. The woman’s name is not being released until authorities are able to notify her family. Police say a man was also at the home where the stabbing took place. No arrests have been made. Police are hoping to release additional information later today.