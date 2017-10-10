Dubuque Police Investigate Gunfire Report

Dubuque Police are looking into a report of gunfire on the northern edge of the downtown area. Officers were called to the intersection of 19th and White Streets at about 4:00 Sunday morning. Multiple witnesses in the area had reported hearing gunshots. Officers weren’t able to find any spent shell casings, but did located broken glass from a vehicle parked on the street. Traffic camera footage also apparently shows several people in the area around the time the reports came in. No one has reported any injuries or damage related to the suspected gunfire.