Dubuque Police Historical Committee Selling Hockey Jerseys As Part Of A Fundraiser

In an effort to help send members of the Dubuque Police Honor Guard to Washington DC for National Law Enforcement Memorial Day later this year the Dubuque Police Historical Committee is selling custom Dubuque Police hockey jerseys. The jersey is a replica mesh material hockey jersey with varsity lettering. Each jersey will be personalized with a name and number of your choice. The cost of the jersey is 65 dollars and is available in all sizes from youth to 2XL. Jersey orders can be placed online at DBQPOLICEHOCKEY17.ITEMORDER.COM. Monies raised from jersey sales will also help with the upkeep of a restored 1948 Chevrolet Stylemaster squad car.