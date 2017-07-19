Dubuque Police Highlight New Scam Targeting DirecTV Customers

A new scam appears to be targeting satellite TV customers in Dubuque County. Dubuque Police received a report from a county resident this week who was called by someone claiming to be from DirecTV. The scammer told the customer their receiver had to be upgraded. The caller then passed the call off to someone from the “technical department,” who asked for the customer’s social security and credit card numbers. They say these numbers are needed for a security deposit on the upgraded receiver. The customer told police she has gotten scam calls before, but this was one of the most sophisticated she’s received. The caller even has specific knowledge of the DirecTV “Settings and Help” menus, which adds to their perceived legitimacy. Dubuque Police say this type of scam has not been reported in the Dubuque area before. They remind residents to never give out personal or financial information over the phone.