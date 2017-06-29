Dubuque Police: Fireworks Use Still Illegal in City

With the 4th of July holiday weekend nearly upon us, Dubuque Police are taking the opportunity to remind residents that fireworks usage is still prohibited within city limits. That’s despite a recent change to state law. Last month, then-Governor Terry Branstad signed a bill legalizing the sale, possession, and use of consumer fireworks in Iowa. But individual cities are still allowed to restrict usage. Until further action by the City Council, Dubuque’s ban on using fireworks within the city still stands. Police Lt. Scott Baxter expects the department will see a dramatic increase in fireworks complaint calls through – and possibly beyond – the 4th of July. The final reading of an updated fireworks ordinance will go before the council during their meeting on Wednesday. Baxter says recent incidents in Cedar Rapids show why the ban should stay in place. Anyone cited for using fireworks within the city would be charged with a simple misdemeanor and would have to pay a fine of at least $250.