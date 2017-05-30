Dubuque Police, Fire Depts. Ask City to Maintain Ban on Fireworks Use

Public safety leaders in Dubuque are recommending that the City Council allow the possession of fireworks within the city, continue a ban on their use. Earlier this year, the Iowa Legislature voted to legalize the sale, possession, and usage of commercial fireworks in the state. However, individual cities can still enact measures to ban possessing or using things like roman candles, fountains, and shells. Dubuque already has an ordinance banning the use of those kinds of explosives, and Assistant City Attorney Maureen Quann says it’s being recommended that ordinance be continued. But there would be some small changes made if the council goes along with the recommendation. Among those would be allowing possession of fireworks, as well as a clearer definition of what products are classified as fireworks. The new state law also legalizes the sale of fireworks, something that cities are not able to pass local ordinances about. Quann says Dubuque police and fire department officials have been meeting with the City Attorney’s office about potential reaction to fireworks legalization since the bill was first introduced earlier this year. The Dubuque City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:00 Monday evening in the Historic Federal Building.