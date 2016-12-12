Dubuque Police Finalize Body Camera Policy

Police in Dubuque have finalized a department policy for the use of body cameras and are planning to begin implementing the policy in the new year. The D-P-D will be purchasing a total of 120 camera systems, which will be phased in over the next two years. According to Lt. Scott Baxter, patrol division officers will be the first to receive the cameras. The cameras will not be recording at all times, though there will be certain calls and situations where officers are required to activate them. As with any piece of new equipment, the department knows it will take officers some time to get used to using the cameras. The procedure for citizens to view body camera footage will mirror what is already in place for video captured by the city’s traffic cameras and police dashcams. Funding for the purchase of the body cameras comes from a combination of private donations and federal grants.