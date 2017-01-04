Dubuque And Platteville Kmart Closings

The Kmart stores in Dubuque and Platteville, Wisconsin are set to close in a few months. The stores are among 78 on a list compiled by Business Insider slated to close between March and the middle of April. The Dubuque Kmart is located within the Plaza 20 shopping center just off Dodge Street while the Platteville store sits along U.S. Highway 151. The managers at both locations would not comment and officials with Sears Holding Corporation, the parent company of Kmart did not return our messages. Rick Dickinson, President and CEO at Greater Dubuque Development Corporation says he was informed over the holidays by a reliable source about the impending closure. Dickinson says the Plaza 20 property is one of the strongest properties in the Dubuque retail market. It has been reported that Bass Pro Shop would move into the Kmart location once it closes. At this time it’s not known how many Dubuque Kmart employees will be displaced, but Dickinson says those who will be impacted can visit ACCESSDUBUQUEJOBS.COM. In September the company announced that it would close 60 of its’ Kmart stores, but the list did not include the Dubuque or Platteville locations.