Dubuque Plans Connection from Arterial Trail to Bergfeld Rec Area

Two of Dubuque’s most popular recreation trails may soon be connected, giving runners and bikers a longer path to use. The city has announced plans to extend the path that runs along the Northwest Arterial to the Bergfeld Recreation Area. That has some people who frequently use the trail excited. Tammy Kallback is a local fitness instructor who takes some of her classes to the Bergfeld area. Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware says the city is adding the connection between Bergfeld and the Arterial trail in an effort to make both areas available to more people. The Northwest Arterial Trail currently stretches about 4.5 miles from the road’s intersection with US Highway 52 to where the Arterial meets Pennsylvania Avenue. Extending the trail out to the Bergfeld Recreation Area would increase its length by about three miles.