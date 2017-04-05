Dubuque Payless Stores To Remain Open for Now

It appears that the Payless Shoe stores in Dubuque will remain open for the time being. According to a post on the company’s website, 400 Payless outlets will close immediately. Iowa stores slated for closure are in Davenport and Carroll. Payless stores in Rockford, Moline and Stirling, Illinois are also on the chopping block. In Wisconsin, outlets in Wausau, Milwaukee and Rhinelander will also be closing their doors. The Topeka, Kansas based company filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. Currently Payless has around 44-hundred stores in more than 30 countries.