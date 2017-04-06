Dubuque Payless Not Included in Closures

It appears that the Payless ShoeSource in Dubuque will remain open, while the chain closes nearly four hundred other locations. Payless filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week. The company has said that it will close hundreds of underperforming stores in hopes of a comeback. While the Dubuque store will remain open, more than a dozen stores across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin will not be so fortunate. Among the locations that will be closing are Payless stores in Rockford, Moline, and Davenport. The closures are impacting about ten percent of the company’s overall locations worldwide. Dubuque’s Payless store is located inside Kennedy Mall.