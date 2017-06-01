Dubuque Native Shooting Movie in Hometown

A Dubuque native is using his hometown as the backdrop for the second movie he’s directed. Tim Connery is currently shooting a horror-comedy called “Good Friday” at several locations around Dubuque. He tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that the project has been in the works for the better part of this decade. One upcoming scene will require dozens of extras. If you’re interested in being in the movie, you can head to the Smokestack on West 7th Street next Monday and Tuesday.