Dubuque Men Face Theft And Burglary Charges

Two Dubuque men faces nearly a dozen charges from crimes committed in the county and surrounding areas spanning from November of last year through February of this year. A press release says that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed 11 charges against 26 year old Jay Mess and 31 year old Lee Shaffer this week. The charges range from 3rd degree burglary to 2nd degree theft. Shaffer and Mess are accused of breaking into or attempting to break into a number of businesses in Dubuque, Manchester, Maquoketa, Farley, DeWitt and Clinton. The pair is also accused of stealing a truck from a business in Dubuque and then using the truck to steal a construction trailer from a residence in Dubuque. Mess and Shaffer are currently being held in the Grant County Jail on separate but similar charges.