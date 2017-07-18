Dubuque Mayor, City Council Members Getting Raises

Dubuque’s mayor and members of the City Council will be getting paid more beginning next year. The council last night approved a pay increase which amounts to an extra $600 for council members and $800 for the mayor. Those 6% raises were recommended by a task force. Councilwoman Joyce Connors says the demands on council members have never been higher. Councilman David Resnick agreed, saying council member salaries are a form of the city government’s infrastructure. But the newest members of the council spoke out against the pay increases. Luis Del Toro believes the money – even if it does represent a small increase – could still be better spent elsewhere. Councilman Jake Rios, who joined the council with Del Toro in January of last year, says none of the council members need the money. But Councilman Ric Jones countered that the pay increase may encourage people from lower income levels to run for a seat on the council. The council approved the pay increases on a 5-2 vote, with Del Toro and Rios opposing. The raises won’t take effect until after the first of the year. They bring the yearly salary for a council member up to $10,300. They mayor’s salary will increase to $13,800.