Dubuque Man Wins Second $30,000 Lottery Prize in Two Months

For the second time in less than seven weeks, a Dubuque man has won a $30,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery. Collin Pfeiler claimed his most recent award on Monday. He won one of the grand prizes in the lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” game. He bought the winning ticket at the Plaza 20 BP station on Saturday night, but waiting to scratch it until he got home. He initially thought he’d won $100, but when he went to redeem the ticket the next morning, a store clerk informed him it was a much bigger winner. The prize comes just a few weeks after Pfeiler won another $30,000 playing a holiday version of the “Bonus Crossword” game.