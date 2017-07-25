Dubuque Man to Serve as “Iowan of the Day”

A Dubuque man will be recognized as the “Iowan of the Day” during this year’s Iowa State Fair. Donald Bries is one of ten people from across the state who will receive the honor later this summer. Bries is being recognized for his volunteer work in the Dubuque area. He’s active with several organizations, including Boy Scouts, the Knights of Columbus, and the Special Olympics. Bries has been a Cubs Scout leader and scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts for more than twenty years. He also serves in a leadership role with the KC, leading Council 5513 as its Grand Knight. Bries’ special day will be Saturday, August 12, the third day of this year’s State Fair. The prize for being “Iowan of the Day” includes use of a golf cart on the fairgrounds, a gift bag, tickets to that night’s grandstand entertainment, and overnight accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott.