Dubuque Man Sentenced On Gun Charge 

A Dubuque man will be spending some time in federal prison after recently being convicted on a gun charge. 22 year old Gerraud Bruns was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to two years and three months in federal prison. In May 2016, Bruns was found to be in possession of a 40 caliber pistol, while being an unlawful user of marijuana.He originally faced state charges of carrying weapons and fourth degree theft. Those charges were dismissed due to the federal case. Bruns must also serve two years of supervised release once he is out of prison.