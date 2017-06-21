Dubuque Man Sentenced on Federal Gun Charge

A Dubuque man has been ordered to spend nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge. 30-year-old Derrick Mace received that sentence in US District Court in Cedar Rapids this week. Mace had pled guilty to a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Drug User in March. The charge stemmed from a shooting that happened outside Mace’s apartment in December of last year. Traffic camera footage showed someone shoot from his building. A search of Mace’s apartment turned up some marijuana and a pair of handguns. Mace had originally been charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver at the state level. But that charge was dismissed when the federal charge against him was filed.