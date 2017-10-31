Dubuque Man Pleads to Pair of Robbery Charges

A Dubuque man has reached a deal with prosecutors to admit his role in two robberies from this past summer. 24-year-old Ryan Bandy entered guilty pleas this week to two counts of Second-Degree Robbery. He was accused of holding up the Big 10 Mart on JFK Road back on June 22, followed by another robbery at the American Trust branch on JFK the following day. He was arrested just a few minutes following that second incident. In each case, Bandy demanded money, but never displayed a weapon. He had originally been with one count each of First- and Second-Degree Robbery. Bandy could face up to 20 years in prison. He’ll be sentenced on December 11.