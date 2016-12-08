Dubuque Man Gets Probation, But Faces Another Charge

Washington
A Dubuque man was given probation this week for carrying a firearm, but he still faces assault charges after he and another man beat up another inmate while they were housed in the Dubuque County Jail. Court documents say 18 year old Deangelo Washington pled guilty to interference with official acts with a firearm and carrying a weapon and was given five years of probation. Washington was arrested last summer following a disturbance in the 16-hundred block of Central. He had fled the area before police arrived but officers later found him with a loaded pistol strapped to his chest. Washington has now pled not guilty to a new charge of assault causing injury. According to a police report, Washington and another inmate assaulted 18 year old Imere Hall last month inside the jail. Hall is charged with first degree murder and first degree theft in the death of 21 year old Collin Brown of Key West. Washington and the other inmate, who also entered a not guilty plea have pre-trial conferences scheduled for December 22nd.