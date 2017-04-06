Dubuque Man Found Guilty Of Robbery, But Not Attempted Murder

A jury in Jackson County has found a Dubuque man guilty of robbery, but not attempted murder. The verdict was handed down today in the case of 21 year old Desmond Reeves, who was found guilty of first degree robbery. He was also charged with attempted murder, but court documents say the jury issued a not guilty verdict on that charge. Police say Reeves along with 19 year old Charles Potter also of Dubuque forced their way into the home of Brian Filloon in Maquoketa last January to rob him. Reeves shot Filloon, who survived his injury. In addition to finding Reeves guilty of robbery, the jury also found him guilty of assault with intent to inflict serious injury. Potter has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, first degree robbery and first degree burglary. Two other men have also been charged in the case.