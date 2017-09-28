Dubuque Man Faces Tampering Charge 

A Dubuque man has been accused of trying to intimidate a witness to a recent assault. 22-year-old Raymond Armour has been charged with Tampering with a Witness of Juror. According to police, he rode his bike past a neighboring home in the 3-thousand block of Jackson Street last Saturday afternoon. The woman who lives in the home had reportedly seen Armour assaulting another person a few days earlier. As the woman was on her front porch, Armour rode up on his bicycle and began shouting obscenities at the woman, her son, and her son’s father. Armour reportedly directed his threats at the woman, but turned them on the man when he tried to intervene. The woman went inside the home and armed herself with a Taser, but Armour rode off without any physical altercation taking place. He was arrested later that day. If found guilty on the tampering charge, Armour could be sent to prison for two years.