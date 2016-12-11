Dubuque Man Faces Felony Weapons Charges

A felony weapons-trafficking charge has been filed against a Dubuque man following an incident early Saturday morning near a city park. According to a police report 18 year old Vincent Williams Jr. was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over just before 1 a.m. in the 18-hundred block of Jackson Street. Williams got out of the vehicle and began walking away, ignoring orders by officers to stop. Williams then ran but was caught by officers near Orange Park and taken into custody. Police located a handgun near a fence in the park and the serial numbers revealed that the gun was stolen from Indianapolis. Williams is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, having a concealed gun and being in a park after hours.