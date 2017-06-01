Dubuque Man Faces Drugs And Weapon Charges

Police arrested a Dubuque man after they found meth, marijuana and a gun at his house Wednesday afternoon. According to a police report, investigators with the Dubuque Drug Task Force went to the home of 29 year old Joshua Herrick in the 25-hundred block of Stafford Street at around 3 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation. Herrick was standing outside but when he saw officers approaching, he went into his house and refused to speak to investigators. Officers detected a marijuana odor and saw pot and drug paraphernalia and some money on a table inside the home. A search warrant was then executed and officers found a safe in a bedroom that contained drug paraphernalia, nearly 85 grams of meth and a hand gun. Court documents show that Herrick has a felony drug conviction ten years ago in Illinois. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.