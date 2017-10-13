Dubuque Man Faces Drug Charges, Traffic Citations After Chase

A Dubuque man is facing a handful of charges and traffic citations after leading authorities on a high-speed chase yesterday afternoon. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop in the Super 20 Mobile Home Park, which is located just off of US Highway 20 west of Dubuque. The driver of the vehicle sped away from the deputy on North Cascade Road. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour as the driver headed toward the Key West area. The driver eventually turned northbound on Rockdale Road, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a shed. The driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase. He’s identified as 36-year-old Jason Schumacher of Dubuque. He’s been charged with two counts of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute, as well as single counts of Eluding, Reckless Driving, and Interference.