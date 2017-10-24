Dubuque Man Faces Charges Following Assault 

A Dubuque man faces a long list of charges after police say he assaulted a man and then tried to grab an officer’s gun while being taken into custody. 24 year old Andrew Hogan is charged with attempted second degree burglary, assault with injury, disarming a police officer, interference with official acts causing injury, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Hogan was arrested a few minutes after 10:15 Monday night in the one thousand block of Lincoln Avenue. According to court documents, a man who lives in the 19-hundred block of Jackson Street called police at around 9 p.m. and told them that a woman, who was staying with Hogan came to his house to get away from Hogan because he was acting inappropriately. A short time later, Hogan showed up at the man’s house. The man told Hogan to leave and that’s when Hogan began assaulting him. The man was able to lock his door, but Hogan found a table leg and used it to break out the door’s glass window. Hogan reached in to unlock the door, but fled the area after the man told him he had called the police. Officers located Hogan on Lincoln and as he was being arrested, Hogan resisted and grabbed the handle of an officer’s holstered gun. The officer suffered minor injuries to his left arm.