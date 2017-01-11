Dubuque Man Cited for Hit-and-Run

A Dubuque man is facing several traffic citations after police say he struck a teenage pedestrian, then left the scene. 31-year-old Timothy Kirkpatrick has been cited with Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Failure to Yield Right of Way to a Pedestrian, Driving with a Suspended License, and Driving without Proof of Insurance. According to police, Kirkpatrick was northbound on Jackson Street at about 5:15 Monday evening. When he tried to turn left onto 24th Street, he reportedly struck a 14-year-old who was walking across 24th Street. According to police, Kirkpatrick then left the area without reporting the crash.