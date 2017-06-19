Dubuque Man Charged After Crash 

A Dubuque man faces charges after crashing his truck in Jo Daviess County early Friday morning. Authorities say 24 year old Mitchell Ganzer was driving east on Stagecoach Trail at around 12:30 a.m., when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve. The truck left the road to the right, went into a ditch, struck an embankment on North County Divide Road, went airborne and struck a road sign. The truck then struck another embankment just east of County Divide Road, overturned in a ditch and came to rest in the middle of the road. Ganzer was transported to Monroe Hospital, where he was treated and released. Ganzer is charged with DUI and Driving Too Fast For Conditions.