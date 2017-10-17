Dubuque Man Arrested for Shooting Pellet Gun, Threatening Teens

A Dubuque man has been accused of threatening to shoot two teenagers. According to a police report, the two 14-year-olds were walking home from Senior High School’s homecoming dance on Saturday night. In the 500 block of Clarke Drive, they say they stopped at a vending machine. That’s when a man living on the 3rd floor apparently told them “keep walking or I’m getting my gun.” The teens took off running, but say they heard two shots. Police responded to the area and spoke with 21-year-old Adam Sanchez, who lives in the 3rd floor apartment. He claims that the teens were looking into his mailbox, so he told them to “move along or I’ll shoot.” He said he then used his pellet gun to fire a warning shot into the air. Sanchez has been charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm and 3rd Degree Harassment.