Dubuque Man Arrested On Pot Charge 

A Dubuque man received several citations, following a traffic stop in Grant County last week. A release says that a deputy stopped a car for speeding last Friday afternoon, along Wisconsin 11, just west of Hill Road in Hazel Green. As he was talking to the driver, identified as 22 year old Daniel Williams, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana in the car. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the deputy found a small bag of marijuana and a glass pipe used to smoke the pot. The deputy also learned that Williams’ driving status was revoked in Iowa. Williams was cited for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without a valid license. He also received a written warning for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.