Dubuque Man Arrested In Fraud Scheme 

A Dubuque man is the latest to be arrested in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. 23 year old Austin Bain was arrested shortly after 12:30 Sunday morning and charged with ongoing criminal conduct and second degree theft. The people in charge of the scam would call unsuspecting victims, mostly elderly and tell them that a loved one was incarcerated and needed bail money to be released. The victims would send the money via Money Gram or Western Union. Court documents classify Bain as a “runner”, who would collect the wire transfers and send them overseas to the people orchestrating the scam. 19 others with ties to the Dubuque area face state charges while 11 people face federal charges related to the scam.